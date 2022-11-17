Jhuriwala dumping ground: NGT slaps fine of Rs 10 cr on Panchkula, Kalka civic bodies

The NATIONAL GREEN Tribunal (NGT) Wednesday slapped a fine of Rs 10 crore on the Panchkula Municipal Corporation and Kalka Municipal Council for violating many environmental laws by dumping tons of garbage at Jhuriwala dumping ground. The tribunal accepted the recommendations of a joint committee, which submitted that ‘site is not suitable for the establishment of Municipal Solid Waste Facility (MSWF)’.

Rs 9 crore is to be recovered from Panchkula Municipal Corporation while Rs 1 crore would be recovered from Kalka Municipal Council. The two bodies have been dumping 80 tons of waste every day at Jhuriwala dumping site, Sector 23. The Joint Committee comprising Chief Conservator of Forest, District Magistrate Panchkula and State Pollution Control Board submitted a detailed report on November 13 before NGT in this matter.

The NGT has also ordered constitution of a new eight-member Joint Committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development, Haryana. The committee will submit the compliance status report on March 31, 2023. The NGT found that the dumping site is within 1 km area of Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) and situated within Khol-Hai-Raitan wildlife sanctuary in the area of Morni Forest.

In the report, the Joint Committee had submitted that its repeated visits at dumping sites suggested the violations of many environment laws, waste was being dumped into the drain, leachate was mixing with the storm water of the drain joining river Ghaggar and testing of samples showed that there was contamination of water in the drain along with the violations of condition of clearance of the forest land, apart from violation of conditions of the permission granted by the Chief Wildlife Warden.

In its reply before the NGT, the Joint Committee observed that the dumping was not stopped, no new site was identified, no wall was constructed and no additional trommel was added to treat the legacy waste. In a nutshell, the MC Panchkula has miserably failed to take necessary steps to resolve the issue.

In a detailed order, the NGT Bench, headed by chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, stated, “From the reviews, site visits and documents, it is clear that violations of the environment laws have been committed by Municipal Corporation Panchkula and Municipal Council, Kalka, causing a significant loss to the environment. Thus the remedial and preventive action to restore the damage caused to the environment at site and surroundings have to be undertaken by them on top priority and action should be taken by District Administration, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and Urban Local Body (ULBD) to ensure that no further dumping, causing further damage to environment should be stopped immediately.” Justice Sudhir Aggarwal and Prof A Senthil Vel were other members of the NGT Bench.

The detailed order read, “As noted in the report, contamination of water or violation of Forest and Wildlife Laws has to be stopped and for past violations, compensation has to be assessed. We determine compensation at Rs 10 crore. Rs.9 crore to be deposited by the MC, Panchkula, and Rs 1 crore by Municipal Council, Kalka. The rate applied in other such cases, i.e. Rs 300 per metric tonne, with remaining amount to cover other violations. The amount may be deposited within one month with the DM”.

Speaker seeks report on delay in setting up garbage processing plant

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker, Gian Chand Gupta, who is also Panchkula MLA, Wednesday sought a detailed report from Panchkula civic body officers explaining all possible reasons behind the delay in setting up the garbage processing plant at the Jhuriwala dumping ground in Sector 23. Gupta instructed the officers to read all the guidelines related to the dumping ground issued by the Centre, Supreme Court and Environment Ministry, and to prepare a detailed presentation, which will be put before Bhupender Yadav, the Union Cabinet Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The Panchkula deputy commissioner, officers of the HSVP, Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal were also present in the meeting. In a statement released from the Secretariat, Gupta stated that a garbage processing plant of international standards is being established near Jhuriwala.

– with inputs from Express News Service