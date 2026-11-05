Jhota’s family reaches consensus with Punjab government, agrees to post-mortem & cremation

The family of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota on Wednesday reached consensus with the Punjab government and agreed to his post-mortem and cremation, Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said during a high-level meeting in Mansa.

Among those present at the meeting were Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, top administrative officials, Jhota’s family, and members of the Parminder Singh Jhota Insaaf Action Committee.

The speaker, alongside Jhota’s father Bhim Singh, wife Manpreet Kaur, and Action Committee leader Rajwinder Rana, addressed a joint conference. He announced that a breakthrough had been achieved after the government accepted almost all key demands, barring the political resignations.

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Sandhwan said, “First of all, grief was shared with the family, and concerns were expressed to ensure such incidents do not happen again in Punjab.”

He announced that the autopsy and cremation would take place by November 6, 2026, or earlier, adhering to Sikh religious customs and traditions. “It has also been announced that the ongoing protest will be lifted by November 6, and the proposed march to gherao the Chief Minister’s residence stands withdrawn,” Sandhwan said.

“The Punjab government, as per the family’s demand, has transferred the case registered under various FIRs to the CBI via official notification,” he said, adding that the autopsy would be conducted by a senior medical team from PGIMER, arranged by the CBI. Furthermore, the CBI is taking necessary measures to expedite proceedings in a special CBI fast-track court to ensure exemplary punishment for the perpetrators, he said.

The speaker also informed that the local SHO, DSP, and Drug Inspector posted at Mansa were suspended, with high-level inquiries and property probes set to begin immediately. “Strict action according to law will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry, whether it requires dismissal from service or other legal measures.”

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He also noted that the health department has initiated a crackdown on illicit drug sales in Mansa district, revoking three chemist licenses, suspending one, and sealing four shops, a campaign set to expand statewide.

The government also agreed to key financial, legal, and memorial commitments. The state announced compensation of Rs 2 crore for Jhota’s family, alongside a government job for his wife aligned with her qualifications. A memorial statue of Jhota will be installed at a government site selected in consultation with his family, and a proposed trauma center in Mansa will be built within a week of administrative approval in his honor.

The speaker said the government also agreed to withdraw cases registered against protesters, anti-drug activists, and Jhota’s father during the agitation. Compensation measures were also announced for others affected during the agitation: four injured individuals will receive Rs 5 lakh each alongside government-funded medical treatment. And families of individuals who lost their lives in related struggle incidents will be allocated financial aid and government employment opportunities.

Sandhwan announced structural regulatory shifts, including bringing Pregabalin capsules (above 75 mg) and other misused formulations under strict schedules.

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On the other hand, the action committee member, Rajwinder Rana, said, “An officer or authority should ideally have resigned on moral grounds. The election Code of Conduct is set to come into force within the next month and a half to two months, where the public will ultimately deliver its verdict and hold accountable those who fail to act.”

Rana said the upcoming electoral shift will naturally bring about changes in leadership. He said the committee felt a heightened responsibility due to the deceased body of Jhota being kept under the watchful eye of the global community.

Additionally, with the CBI seeking an expeditious autopsy to commence its formal probe, the committee prioritised performing the last rites with dignity and enabling a swift investigation, which ultimately shaped their decision, he said.

Jhota’s father, Bhim Singh, extended thanks to Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, ‘for their active engagement to end the deadlock and their frank acknowledgment of the ongoing challenges in curbing the drug trade’.