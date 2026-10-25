Rakesh Tikait urges Parvinder Singh Jhota’s family to cremate body, carry on anti-drug fight

BKU leader calls for continued agitation, questions ₹21,000-crore drug seizure at Gujarat port; father demands SSP’s transfer, refuses to attend meetings in his presence

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
5 min readMansaOct 25, 2026 10:50 AM IST
Jhota was shot dead at a medical store in MansaParvinder Singh Jhota was shot dead at a medical store in Mansa. (Source: File)
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Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national president Rakesh Tikait on Saturday appealed to the family of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota to perform his last rites while urging supporters to carry forward his fight against narcotics, as the deadlock over the cremation of the activist’s body continued for the 12th day.

Visiting Mansa to express solidarity with Jhota’s family and the joint action committee spearheading the agitation, Tikait said the struggle for justice and a drug-free Punjab must continue even after the cremation.

“The family should consider performing the cremation so that all aspects of the situation become clear, but we understand the profound pain they are enduring,” he said, adding that the farmer organisations would support whatever decision the committee took.

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Describing Jhota as a martyr who laid down his life fighting drugs, Tikait urged the youth to turn his campaign into a mass movement. He called for stringent action against those selling intoxicating medicines and said drug trafficking should attract punishment for murder.

Targeting both the state and the Centre over the drug menace, Tikait questioned the whereabouts of a consignment of drugs worth Rs 21,000 crore reportedly seized at a port in Gujarat, demanding clarification on whether it had been destroyed or diverted.

He alleged that narcotics were entering the country through multiple routes, including Gujarat and Nepal, and warned that the unchecked spread of drugs threatened Punjab’s youth. Tikait also criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying politicians were visiting Jhota’s family seeking votes despite the Centre’s failure to acknowledge the sacrifices of 750 farmers during the Delhi agitation.

Meanwhile, Jhota’s father, Bhim Singh alleged that the police had failed to act promptly after his son was shot and demanded a probe into the role of the officers concerned. He also questioned the administration’s claim that action had been taken against officials, saying the family had not received copies of the relevant government orders.

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He also demanded the immediate transfer of Mansa SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary. “We demand immediate transfer of the SSP. He should not be present at meetings the administration holds with us,” Bhim Singh said. The family has also demanded the dismissal of suspended DSP Harjinder Singh Gill, besides the resignations of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav.

In another development, CBI officials conducted raids at multiple medical stores in Mansa on Saturday morning as part of the investigation into the alleged illegal stocking and sale of restricted pharmaceutical drugs.

Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar also visited the family and paid tribute to Jhota, saying his campaign had given a new direction to the anti-drug movement. He said the struggle was aimed at saving Punjab from narcotics rather than targeting any individual.

Jakhar warned that the lives of young people and the state’s future were at stake, and stressed the need to protect those who exposed drug trafficking.

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Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh, meanwhile, praised Bhim Singh for continuing to demand justice despite his personal loss. Speaking in Jalandhar, he said the father had also appealed to people to maintain communal harmony and encouraged members of the Hindu community to celebrate their festivals.

Pargat accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of failing to curb the illegal sale of intoxicating medicines over the past five years, alleging that action against chemists came only after Jhota’s killing. He demanded Mann’s resignation, saying the government had failed to control the drug trade and the law-and-order situation. He also accused the ruling party of evading accountability in the state Assembly over the demand for justice in the case.

Jhota was shot dead on October 13 inside a medical store in a busy Mansa marketplace while hosting a Facebook Live session. He had allegedly confronted the shop owner, Ashwani Kumar, over the sale of addictive medicines to an elderly man. Kumar was subsequently arrested in Salasar, Rajasthan.

The killing triggered widespread protests, with the family and the joint action committee refusing to allow a post-mortem until their demands were met. These include the resignations of the Chief Minister and the DGP, along with action against police officials.

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A three-member committee of women IAS officers — Navjot Kaur, Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar and Apnit Riyat — met the family and the action committee for the third time on Friday. Riyat later said the family had been informed that the government had acted on several demands, including transferring the investigation to the CBI. The family, however, has continued to withhold consent for the post-mortem and cremation.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

 

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