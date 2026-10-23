Jhota murder case: CBI records statements of victim’s family, visits accused’s residences

As part of the widening investigation, CBI teams also visited the residences of key accused individuals, including Ashwani Kumar and Vipin Kumar, to question neighborhood residents and gather evidence.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
2 min readMansaOct 23, 2026 10:47 AM IST
punjab drug crisis, parvinder singh jhota, mansa activist killing, ludhiana overdose death, panj foundation report, pharmaceutical drug seizures punjab, heroin seizures punjab, juvenile ndps cases punjab, napddr punjab funding, yudh nashian virudh campaign, ndps act conviction rate punjabThe key demands difficult for the government to agree on are the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav.
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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

In a bid to ramp up its inquiry into the high-profile murder investigation of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, a CBI team visited the Mansa Rest House to record statements from the victim’s family, including his father Bheem Singh, mother Amarjit Kaur, and wife Manpreet Kaur.

As part of the widening investigation, CBI teams also visited the residences of key accused individuals, including Ashwani Kumar and Vipin Kumar, to question neighborhood residents and gather evidence.

According to officials, Vipin Kumar is accused of sheltering and assisting the primary accused.

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Meanwhile, local police produced the accused — Ashwani Kumar, his wife Neelam Rani, Vipin Kumar, and Ladi Kumar — before the court via video conferencing. The court extended their judicial custody until November 5. The CBI is expected to seek production remand for further interrogation as their police custody terms conclude.

Despite the ongoing central probe, tension persists locally. Ten days after Jhota’s death, his post-mortem and final rites remain pending, with his body kept at the Mansa Civil Hospital. The victim’s family and a local action committee continue to push a 10-point charter of demands, including action and resignations from top administrative positions.

Manpreet Kaur, wife of Jhota, said, “We will not allow a postmortem of the body till all our demands are met.”

The key demands difficult for the government to agree on are the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

 

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