Jhota murder case: CBI records statements of victim’s family, visits accused’s residences

In a bid to ramp up its inquiry into the high-profile murder investigation of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, a CBI team visited the Mansa Rest House to record statements from the victim’s family, including his father Bheem Singh, mother Amarjit Kaur, and wife Manpreet Kaur.

As part of the widening investigation, CBI teams also visited the residences of key accused individuals, including Ashwani Kumar and Vipin Kumar, to question neighborhood residents and gather evidence.

According to officials, Vipin Kumar is accused of sheltering and assisting the primary accused.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Meanwhile, local police produced the accused — Ashwani Kumar, his wife Neelam Rani, Vipin Kumar, and Ladi Kumar — before the court via video conferencing. The court extended their judicial custody until November 5. The CBI is expected to seek production remand for further interrogation as their police custody terms conclude.