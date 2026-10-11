Military Digest | Not just Jacob: Unsung Jewish soldiers in Indian armed forces

The recent incident of an Indian pilot foiling an attempt to crash an aircraft full of Israelis made headlines across the globe. The Israeli media and social media hailed the pilot, Smit Machhhar, and wrote extensively about Israel’s ties with India. References were also made to the fact that a Jewish general in the Indian Army played a key role in the 1971 India-Pakistan war and was regarded as a hero in the country.

While much is known and written about Lt Gen J F R Jacob, who was chief of staff of the Eastern Command during the 1971 war, retired as the Eastern Army commander and was later the governor of Goa and Punjab, he is not the only distinguished Jewish military officer to have served in Indian defence forces.

In this week’s column, we look at some of the Jewish soldiers, sailors, and airmen who distinguished themselves serving the country but are not as well known as Lt Gen Jacob.

Vice-Admiral Benjamin Abraham Samson

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Vice-Admiral Benjamin Abraham Samson was the first naval officer to serve as the commandant of the National Defence Academy. He later made notable contributions to India’s shipbuilding industry.

Samson was born in Poona into a Bene Israel family and was the seventh of 10 children. He attended St. Vincent’s High School and joined the Indian Mercantile Marine Training Ship Dufferin in December 1931, graduating in December 1934.

With the outbreak of World War II, he was absorbed into the Royal Indian Navy as a sub-lieutenant in September 1939. He served on the auxiliary patrol vessel HMIS Dipavati and later commanded HMIS Laxmi. He served on convoy escort duty aboard the frigate HMIS Indus in the Red Sea and off Ethiopia. In 1941, he was transferred to HMIS Hindustan for a troop convoy from Ceylon to Rangoon.

Selected for specialised training in England, he completed a course in anti-submarine warfare and was posted to the light cruiser HMS Newcastle. His commands also included vessels such as HMIS Jumna and HMIS Prabhavati.

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At Independence, he held the rank of lieutenant commander and commanded HMIS Sutlej. Promoted as acting commander in June 1948, he became the first naval adviser to India’s high commissioner in the United Kingdom. During this period he was promoted as acting captain (1 January 1950) and was involved in the acquisition of the destroyer that became INS Rajput.

In early 1951, he served as executive officer of the flagship INS Delhi, then as chief of personnel at the naval headquarters.

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Promoted as rear admiral, Samson became the first naval officer appointed Commandant of the National Defence Academy, assuming office on December 27, 1958.

In December 1963 he was appointed flag officer commanding Indian fleet (FOCIF), taking over in early January 1964. He retired from active service in November 1966 after roughly two-and-a-half years in command of the fleet.

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After retirement, Samson served as CEO of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (1966–1973), leading the indigenous frigate project. Under his leadership, the first Indian-built frigate, INS Nilgiri, was constructed and handed over to the Navy. Prime Minister Indira Gandhi commissioned the frigate on June 3, 1972. In a rare gesture the same day, he was promoted to the honorary rank of vice-admiral in recognition of his contribution to the project and the yard.

Lt Gen Russell Jacob Mordecai

Mordecai is often described in community sources as the highest-ranking Bene Israel officer. Commissioned into the Bombay Sappers in 1961, he rose to become the director-general of the Border Roads Organisation and later the commandant of the College of Military Engineering.

Major General Jonathan Reuben Samson

He served in technical development and inspection of ordnance stores from the 1940s, later as the chief controller of research and development, and was associated with early work on armoured vehicle production.

Lt Col Joseph Ephraim ‘Jerry’ Jhirad

Jhirad was killed in action on September 17, 1965, while commanding the 8 Garhwal Rifles battalion in the Battle of Buttar Dograndi in Pakistan Punjab during the 1965 war.

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According to a book written by Major General D K Palit, the 8 Garhwal Rifles battalion was to pass through Jassoran and attack Buttar Dograndi. The battalion came under heavy shelling by Pakistan artillery. Its wireless sets were damaged, and the battalion headquarters lost contact with the companies, which scattered. The commanding officer, Lieutenant Colonel J E Jhirad, was wounded and later died.

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Lt Col Jhirad is buried in the Jewish cemetery in Delhi and is commemorated, with Lt Gen Jacob, on Israel’s Wall of Honour at Ammunition Hill.

Wing Commander Rahamim Moses

He was commissioned in 1982 in the Accounts Branch of the Indian Air Force (IAF), as cited in Bene Israel community records on the internet. He served as an administrative and security officer, including at a western frontier base, and as the chief administrative officer at an IAF accounting establishment.

Going back into history

The military record of Indian Jews is mostly a Bene Israel story, with a smaller Baghdadi share. The Bene Israel of the Konkan coast were oil-pressers and cultivators who also served coastal powers long before the British arrived.

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Open-source research on the internet shows that after the East India Company took Bankot in 1755, the Bene Israel community enlisted in the Bombay Army in numbers far above its share of the population, and literacy and a prior martial habit helped them fill native commissioned ranks. Baghdadi Jews in Calcutta and Bombay were mainly merchants, and their best-known soldier is still Lt Gen Jacob. Cochin Jews appear only rarely in service lists.

Before the East India Company

Community memory and early English accounts place Bene Israel men with the Siddis of Janjira, the Angre fleet, and the Marathas. Aaron Churrikar is named as a Maratha naval nayak who received land for his service.

Samuel and Abraham of one coastal family are said to have been taken from Siddi service and then trusted with naval duties. Fort command in the Konkan is also claimed for several family lines. These stories are stronger as tradition than as regimental history, but they explain why the community already had military surnames when the British began recruiting.

East India Company and the Raj

The earliest named recruits are the Divekar brothers—Issaji, Elloji, Sillamon, David, and Samaji—taken into Company service in the later eighteenth century.

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Samuel Ezekiel Divekar (Samaji) rose to Subedar Major, the highest rank then open to an Indian. He was captured with other Bene Israel officers when General Richard Matthews capitulated at Bednur in 1783. After his release, he was associated with the founding of Shaar Harahamim, Mumbai’s oldest synagogue.

By 1858, about 370 Jews served in a Bombay Army of roughly 33,000. In 1877, they were about 1.3 per cent of the Bombay Native Infantry, far above their share of the presidency’s population, and they were still more over-represented among subedars and jamadars.

The 1890 Army List names a string of them: Subedar Major Solomon Daniel, Subedars Ehoodajee Israel and Reuben Nuseemjee and Jamadar Abraham Daniel, Subedar Major Jackraalji Israel of Subedar Major Haskelji Israel, Subedar Major Mossajee Israel and others such as Samson Jacob, Daniel Israel, Yehooda Jacob, Hyem Benjamin and Moses Samuel.