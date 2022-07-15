Jewellery worth Rs 13 lakh stolen from Chandigarh house; maid under a cloud

JEWELLERY ITEMS worth Rs 13 lakh were found stolen from a house in Sector 49. The house owner, Usha Hooda, suspected one of the maids identified as Sangri Devi of Mohali behind the theft.

The theft happened between May 15 and July 4. Police said that there are at least three maids working at Hooda’s house. Police said that the woman reported to the police that she had seen the jewellery ornaments at his house before May 15. The ornaments were found missing on July 4.

A police officer said, “Between May 15 and July 4, the house was never locked and there is also no evidence of forcible entry and breaking of any lock. We have registered a case as the woman lodged a complaint. She raised her suspicion on her maids. She named one of her maids in her complaint. We have been questioning the suspect.”

Sources said that the stolen jewellery ornaments included gold bracelets, gold chains, rings, nose pins and rings. A case was registered at Sector 49 police station.

Police said that a woman resident of Sector 22 reported that an unidentified person stole her purse containing Rs 10,000, one mobile phone and one men’s bracelet from Sector 22 market. Police registered a case at Sector 17 police station.

In another case, Thotshosing Chiphang of Khuda Lahora reported to the police that an unidentified person stole away his sister’s mobile phone from his residence Wednesday. Police have started an investigation.