Ludhiana jewellery shop robbery: Four including TADA accused arrested

Three days after robbers struck a jewellery shop and stole cash and jewellery at gunpoint in Gobindgarh village near Jugiana railway crossing, Ludhiana, police arrested the accused including one who was previously booked under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (TADA) (Prevention) Act on Sunday.

The arrested were identified as Amarjit Singh alias Joga of Bhamian Khurd, Daljeet Singh alias Jeeta of Bajra Colony, Meharban, Rohit Jordan alias Joy of Tibba and Jatinder Singh of New Vijay Nagar. Amarjit is booked in at least 15 cases including one under TADA.

Daljeet Singh has five FIRs registered against him, including theft, snatching and robbery. Rohit is a pharmacist who was known to Daljeet. Rohit needed money to pay the EMI for his car, for which he agreed to the robbery.

Sub-Inspector Kuldeep Singh, Station House Office (SHO), Focal Point police station, said, “Amarjit is also booked in three FIRs under the TADA, which were registered against him for his alleged links with Babbar Khalsa International. We are probing the details of the previous FIRs.”

The police recovered one air pistol, 2.5 kilos silver, 20 grams gold and two bikes from their possession. The accused confessed that they planned to purchase some weapons with the stolen money and gold.

Commissioner of Police Kaustubh Sharma said that on July 7, Narinder Verma, owner of Verma Jewellers, had gone to pick-up his children from tuition class, leaving his wife Aarti in-charge of the shop. Soon after, the armed men barged in and robbed the shop of cash, gold and silver at gunpoint. While fleeing, they also took away the CCTV recorder. Sharma also added that the accused had been conducting a recce of the shop a few days before the robbery.

A case was lodged against unidentified persons under sections 392, 452, 506, 34 of the IPC and 25, 27 of the Arms Act.