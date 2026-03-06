Jeweller’s family held hostage, robbed of Rs 7 crore in Gurdaspur

Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police Aditya visited the spot and met the family.

Four unidentified men allegedly held a jeweller’s family hostage at gunpoint and decamped with cash and jewellery worth around Rs 7 crore in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district on Thursday, police said.

Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma slammed the AAP government over the incident, calling it a “frightening reflection of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state”.

An FIR has been registered, and efforts are on to trace the accused, police said.

According to the family, the robbers, dressed like Nihangs (Sikhs dressed in loose blue tops), entered their house around 8.15 am on the pretext of asking whether they had posted any objectionable video on social media.