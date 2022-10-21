Jewellers clash, attack each other with chairs, tables at Sector 8 market

Two jewellers clashed with each other at the Sector 8 Booth market over the issue of installation of tents outside a jewellery shop, prompting the police to step in and take three people in custody under Sections 107/151 of the CrPC.

As per details, the incident took place on Wednesday night. The arrested couple and their son own Society Jewellers. The other party involved in the clash was the owner of Subhash Jewellers.

According to the police, there was business rivalry between both the jewellers. On Wednesday, the police said, the owner of Subhash Jewellers was installing a tent outside his shop after taking permission from the Municipal Corporation for the festival of Diwali.

The owner of the Society Jewellers, however, raised an objection to the tent being pitched. This led to heated arguments, that later turned into both parties indulging in a scuffle. The situation later spiraled and the owners of both the jewellery shops and their kin picked up chairs, tables and started attacking each other. Both the parties exchanged kicks and blows even as a team of policemen from Sector 3 police station arrived at the scene and tried to control the situation.

The SHO of Sector 3 police station, Inspector Sukhdeep Singh, said, “Statements of the eyewitnesses and spot inspection suggested that the owners of Society Jewellers started the ruckus and initiated the attack. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV cameras installed outside the jewellery shops. We have taken legal action against one of the parties”.

The three arrested people will be produced in the local court of SDM, Friday.