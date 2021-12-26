Jesus Christ statue vandalised at Holy Redeemer Church in Ambala

A statue of Jesus Christ at the entrance of the Holy Redeemer Church in Ambala Cantonment was vandalised by unidentified miscreants in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Father Patras Mundu of Holy Redeemer Church said, “The Church is centuries-old and has great historical importance. It was established in the 1840s. But there has never been such an incident here before.”

He added, “The CCTV footage revealed that two persons had entered the property at about 12.30 am. We had completed the Christmas prayers by 9.30 pm and due to the Covid restrictions at night, the church was closed on time. By 10.30 pm, the area was virtually empty and the main gate was closed.”

An FIR was registered at Ambala Cantonment police station against the two unidentified suspects for desecrating the statue of Christ, hurting religious sentiments, trespassing and mischief.

A senior police officer said, “According to the CCTV footage we have, two suspects were seen trespassing into the property in the wee hours of Sunday. They then broke lights and vandalised the statue of Christ.”

Cops said that the incident took place between 12.30 am to 1.40 am. The suspects reportedly stayed on the premises for over one hour.

Soon after the incident was reported, a team of Ambala district police officers led by ASP Pooja Dabla reached the spot and initiated a probe. The team of cops also included DSP (Ambala Cantt) Ram Kumar and cantonment police station in-charge Anil Kumar.