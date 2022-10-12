Jeev Milkha in court over challans for car sold in 2014

The Chandigarh district court will pronounce the order on the complaint of professional golfer Jeev Milkha Singh seeking directions to a Station House Officer (SHO) to register an FIR against a Delhi-based firm director for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy on October 17.

The matter is being heard by the court of Puneet Mohinia, Judicial Magistrate- First Class (JMIC).

Jeev had filed the case under Section 156 (3) of CrPC in August. In his complaint, he said that he was a registered owner of a Mercedes Benz which he sold on June 10, 2014, one Nitin Jain who is the director of Wibes Healthcare Limited and Tejinder Singh, a partner of Rally Motors. The complainant submitted that all the documents regarding the sale were executed and duly sworn on an affidavit of Nitin Jain.

Jeev alleged that even after purchasing the vehicle, the accused did not shift the vehicle registration in their name. He said that he received a court notice from Delhi for not paying dues of multiple challans. The complainant then filed a complaint before the SSP Chandigarh on March 1, 2021, to register a case of cheating and criminal conspiracy against the respondents as they were intentionally not transferring the vehicle in their name.

Jeev said that he also wrote a letter to the RTO Chandigarh and requested them to take action against the accused. He again received a notice under section 187 MV Act, concerning the vehicle.

Jeev alleged the accused did not want to transfer the vehicle in their name so they could get away with committing any offence or involve him in one to then use it to extort money from him.

Despite giving complaints and receiving the documents no action has been taken on his complaint, alleged Jeev.

He has thus moved the court seeking FIR against the, under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 471 (using as genuine a forged 1[document or electronic record]) and 120 b (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.