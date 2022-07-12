JEE Main results: Saarth Singla tops in Tricity, Vasu Singla second

Saarth Singla, a resident of Sector 50 D, topped the Tricity with 99.99 percentile in the JEE Main, results of which were declared here Monday morning. Saarth’s father

Sanjeev Singla is an advocate while mother is a homemaker.

Saarth bagged 99.9984363 percentile while Vaasu Singla scored 99.9983317 percentile and clinched the second position.

Saarth told The Indian Express, “Hard work is the key. One has to be consistent in studies. Being focussed towards your goal is important.” Saarth aims to become a computer science engineer and first wants to take admission in IIT-Mumbai. Saarth did his matriculation from Aashiana Public School, Sector 46, while he did his class XII from a government school in Chandigarh.

While speaking to The Indian Express, Saarth’s father Sanjeev Singla said that Saarth was regular in his studies and always remained focussed.

Vasu Singla, second in the city with 99.9983 percentile, believes there is no substitute for hard work.

“I would put in at least seven hours of study daily. Being regular and consistent is the key to success. There is no substitute for hard work. I want to start a tech firm,” he stated.

Vasu’s father N K Singla is an assistant general manager (AGM) with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) while his mother Reena Singla is a homemaker.

He aims to secure admission in top IITs of the country and wants to become an entrepreneur. Vasu is a resident of Harmilap Nagar.

Parv Aggarwal (99.9795369 percentile), Arshit (99.9734756 percentile), Aahna Jain (99.9718759 percentile) and Harsh Jakhar (99.9717567 percentile) were among national toppers for JEE Main 2022 (June attempt).

The JEE (Main) Examination for BE/B Tech was conducted by NTA between June 24 and 30 in two shifts per day across 588 examination centres in 407 cities, including 17 exam cities outside India in CBT Mode. JEE Main is applicable for admission to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs participating though Central Seat Allocation Board. In total 8,72,432 candidates were registered for BE /B Tech in this examination.

The examination was conducted in 13 languages with a total number of 558 observers, 424 city coordinators, 18 regional coordinators, 369 deputy/independent observers were deployed at the examination centres.