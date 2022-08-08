JEE Main results: Saarth Singla tops Chandigarh, five others score more than 99.99 per cent

Six students from Chandigarh featured in the 99.99+ per cent club in the JEE-Main Session 1 exams, the results of which were declared on Monday.

Twenty four candidates managed to get the perfect score in the tests, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA), which declares the results.

As per the list of state-wide toppers, Saarth Singla brought laurels to Chandigarh by topping from the city in the exam with a score of 99.998436 per cent.

A resident of 50-D Chandigarh, 17-year-old, Saarth achieved an All India Rank (AIR) of 41 and said consistency, hard work and concentration were the keys for cracking the exam.

“Apart from the usual coaching hours, dedicated 5-6 hours of self study is required to be clear about all the concepts,” the teen, who is a student of Government Model Senior Secondary, School, Sec-32C, Chandigarh, said.

Saarth’s father is an advocate and his mother is a housewife.

Close on the heels of Saarth, on the list of Chandigarh toppers was Vaasu Singla, a student of Allen Career Institute,Sector 34 A, who scored 99.9984317 per cent, and bagged AIR 46.

“I devoted four to five hours of self study for my JEE-Main preparation everyday for the last two years. Apart from the study materials provided by the coaching institute, I meticulously revised questions asked in the papers from previous years,” Vaasu, who hails from Panchkula, said. He added that in order to prevent being distracted, he absolutely cut himself off from the use of social media. For busting stress, he preferred going for a walk or indulging in a physical activity.

Vaasu’s father is an Additional District General Manager (AGM) in BHEL, Panchkula and mother is a homemaker.

Vaasu said he wanted to follow the footprints of his father.

Third on the list of toppers was Sankalp Mittal, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya Public School, Sector 27, who scored 99.996336 per cent. His preparation strategy for JEE consisted of pouring over previous years papers and attempting mock tests.

A resident of New Chandigarh, Sankalp was a student of Sri Chaitanya Chandigarh but used to follow the study material given by Allen Career Institute, Sector 34. He said that continuous studies and revision was the mantra of his success.

Yagya Goyal took the fourth spot on the list, scoring a 99.9938026 per cent. Yagya, who devoted 8-10 hours daily to his studies, shared that his success mantra was to practice with previous years papers, and follow a systematic way of revision, besides a a strict time table for studies.

“My goal is to pursue Computer Science Engineering from IIT Mumbai and to become a software engineer,” Yagya, whose father is a surgeon in private practice and mother is a consultant microbiologist in Paras Hospital Chandigarh, said.

Apart from this, Somya and Soumil Bansal — identical twins and both students of Allen Career Institute — managed ranks within the top 100 AIR.

Somya Bansal secured AIR 73 with 99.99645385 per cent and Soumil Bansal secured AIR 90 with 99.9948274 per cent. The key to success for both the twin brothers was self-study, pouring over study material provided by the coaching centre, and to focus on weak points.