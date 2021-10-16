JEE Advanced results: 2 from Mohali among 3 Tricity toppers

Securing an all India rank 8, Chaitanya Aggarwal of Mohali became the Tricity topper for JEE Advanced results announced Friday.

He secured 324 out of 360 marks to secure rank 8 across India in the JEE Advanced exam. Sharing his study schedule, he said, “I used to study 10-12 hours a day. In fact, I would study throughout the day and lost count of chapters. With the schools closed, I got more time to focus on self-study. I also like cycling and would do it every day for about 30-40 minutes. I am interested in smart cycling and enjoy playing guitar.”

Chaitanya was a student of St Anne’s in Sector 32, Chandigarh, till class 10 after which he switched to Sri Guru Harkishan School in Sector 40 of the city. He wants to join IIT-Bombay to pursue software engineering.

His father, Sanjeev Kumar, is a real estate agent while his mother, Nisha Singla, is a nursing officer.

“We are very proud of our son. We knew he would achieve great heights but this was still a surprise,” his father said.

“I want to invent and am confident I would do that. Other than that I am thinking of joining/ starting a band in the IIT,” he added. Chaitanya had closed all social media accounts he had in class X and has not used them since.

He had scored all India rank 62 in the JEE Mains examination whose results were announced in August this year. “I joined class 11 with IIT as a dream. Consistency is the key to success.

Whatever you study revise it at regular intervals. If you focus well, your study hours won’t really matter. Have faith in your teachers and their guidance, and always ensure that your knowledge is conceptually sound,” he said, sharing his success mantra.

Guramrit Singh, RANK: 28

Mohali’s Guramrit Singh, scoring all India rank 28, stood second in the Tricity in the JEE advanced exam. He had also become the national topper securing rank one and 100 percentile marks in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main results which were announced in August.

He secured 300 out of 300 marks and had become one among 18 others to share rank 1 at the JEE mains exam. Sharing his study schedule, he said, “I used to study seven hours a day. With the schools closed, I got more time to focus on self-study while also enjoying extra-curricular activities.”

Guramrit is a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya of Chandigarh and wants to join IIT-Bombay to pursue software engineering. His father runs his own turban shop in Sector 22-A of Chandigarh. His mother, Preeti, is a homemaker. He has qualified for Indian Olympiad Qualified

Chemistry/Astronomy (IOQC/A) and was selected for OCSC (Chemistry), AOOA (Astronomy). He is also a KVPY & NTSE scholar.

His younger brother, Gursharan Singh, is currently a student of class X and wants to become an engineer as well.

Kushang Singla, RANK: 30

Hailing from Ludhiana, Kushang had shifted base to Chandigarh in class XI to focus on his studies and achieve his dream of joining the IIT. With the announcement of JEE Advanced results, his parents stand elated at the achievement of their son.

Sharing his success mantra, his mother Pooja Singla said, “He was always a good, hard working student. He would religiously study for at least seven hours a day. He was always good at maths.”

Kushang joined Bhawan Vidyalaya of Panchkula while taking tuitions at a private centre alongside his self-studies. As lockdown hit, his tuitions went online and he started dedicating more time to studies. He likes to play badminton as a hobby.

His mother is a government employee at SBI while his father, Ravinder Singh, is a biology teacher at a government school in Ludhiana.