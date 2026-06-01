Late-night returns from academy, ‘Taarak Mehta’ breaks: How Yajat Shinghal from Chandigarh secured AIR 21 in JEE Advanced

Yajat Shinghal with his parents after securing AIR 21 in JEE Advanced (Express photo/Special arrangement).

When most teenagers unwind with social media after a long day, Yajat Shinghal, 17, would often turn to mathematics problems, and occasionally an episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

On Monday, the Chandigarh student saw his hard work pay off as he secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 21 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, one of the country’s toughest entrance examinations.

For Yajat, however, engineering is not the final destination. “He wants to become a mathematician,” says his mother, Radha Shinghal. “He enjoys solving problems and doesn’t give up easily. If something is difficult, he keeps pushing until he finds the solution.”