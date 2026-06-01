Late-night returns from academy, ‘Taarak Mehta’ breaks: How Yajat Shinghal from Chandigarh secured AIR 21 in JEE Advanced

Driven by 12-hour study days, a complete screen-time ban before the exam, and a passion for solving complex problems, the 17-year-old aims to become a mathematician.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readChandigarhJun 1, 2026 03:04 PM IST
JEE Advanced ChandigarhYajat Shinghal with his parents after securing AIR 21 in JEE Advanced (Express photo/Special arrangement).
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When most teenagers unwind with social media after a long day, Yajat Shinghal, 17, would often turn to mathematics problems, and occasionally an episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

On Monday, the Chandigarh student saw his hard work pay off as he secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 21 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, one of the country’s toughest entrance examinations.

For Yajat, however, engineering is not the final destination. “He wants to become a mathematician,” says his mother, Radha Shinghal. “He enjoys solving problems and doesn’t give up easily. If something is difficult, he keeps pushing until he finds the solution.”

A resident of Sector 35, Chandigarh, Yajat studied till Class 10 at DPS Bathinda before moving to Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 15, Panchkula, for Classes 11 and 12. The family moved from Bhatinda to Chandigarh for Yajat’s schooling.

His days were packed. School occupied the first half of the day and coaching classes stretched into the evening. “He would study for around 10 to 12 hours daily. Sometimes he returned from the academy at 11 pm, though on most days it was around 8.30 pm,” recalls his mother.

Like many students preparing for competitive examinations, Yajat had his own ways of coping with stress. Apart from playing chess, he enjoyed watching Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

“He liked the show because it is comic and also value-based,” says Radha.

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“But two months before JEE Advanced, he completely gave up screen time. Not only did he stop using the phone, but he also stopped watching television.”

The family’s efforts mirrored his discipline. “I also started reading books more often so that the environment at home remained distraction-free. We wanted him to feel supported,” she says.

Yajat’s father, Sulabh Shinghal, works as an assistant vice president (HR) with a textile firm, while his mother is an educator and language trainer. His elder brother is currently pursuing engineering at LNMIIT Jaipur.

AIR 37 also from Chandigarh

Meanwhile, another city student, Aarush Singhal of Sector 37, secured AIR 45. A student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, Chandigarh, Aarush hopes to study Computer Science at IIT Bombay.

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According to his mother, Malti Singhal, a homemaker, Aarush would study for nearly 15 to 16 hours a day during peak preparation periods.

“We never imposed restrictions on him. He had a lot of self-control and was rarely distracted,” she says. “There was a phase when he got addicted to the phone, but he realised it himself and moved away from it.”

For relaxation, Aarush listened to music and spent time with his younger brother. His father, Nakul Singhal, is an IT professional.

For them, Monday’s result was not just a reward for academic excellence but also for years of discipline, sacrifice and perseverance — qualities that helped him get through. Both

Both Yajat and Aarush are students of Sri Chaitanya.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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