JBT-TGT paper leak scam: On the run for one year, mastermind surrenders, in 2-day police remand

The mastermind of JBT-TGT paper leak scam, Mithilesh Pandey, who surrendered on Tuesday after being on the run for over a year, was Wednesday remanded in two days’ police custody by the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Imanbir Singh Dhaliwal.

Accused Pandey of Lucknow had been absconding since his regular bail in October 2017.

He is being interrogated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ascertain how he procured the leaked question papers and about his hideouts.

An SIT officer said there were two FIRs against Pandey, including one in connection with Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) recruitment test question paper leak, which was registered in July 2016. “Another in connection with the TGT recruitment test question paper leak, which was registered on October 13, 2017. His police custody has been obtained to ascertain from where he had procured the leaked question papers and to whom he had sold them further. He had applied for anticipatory bails in the Punjab and Haryana High Court and apex court, but his applications were rejected,” said the officer.

The JBT-TGT recruitment tests were held in Chandigarh for the posts of 548 teachers in February 2015, but the exams came under cloud when it came to light that the question papers were leaked from a Delhi-based printing press at the behest of Pandey and his associates Shailesh and J B Singh. Accused Shailesh and Singh were earlier arrested and are currently out on bail.

In October 2017, Pandey managed to get a regular bail in the JBT paper leak case as the SIT failed to submit a chargesheet against him within the stipulated time period of 90 days after his arrest. Pandey was first arrested by Punjab vigilance bureau, along with his two associates, in a case of revenue officers’ recruitment test question paper leak. Later Union Territory police took his custody on July 7, 2017. He was released on regular bail on October 8, 2017.

Sources said during the course of court trial, a Punjab vigilance court had also declared Pandey a proclaimed offender.