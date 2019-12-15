JBT candidates protest: Panchkula cops use water canons; 3 hurt, 27 protestors held

Water Canon charged over JBT teachers at the Panchkula entry point near Housing board light point. (Express photo) Water Canon charged over JBT teachers at the Panchkula entry point near Housing board light point. (Express photo)

Water cannons were used on more than 100 JBT candidates on Saturday, injuring three candidates, when they clashed with police forces at the housing board Panchkula entry point.

The protestors, who were marching towards the CM residence in Chandigarh, were stopped at the border by the Chandigarh Police and force was used after they tried to break through the barriers posted at the site.

The handful protestors clashed with the Haryana Police and the Chandigarh Police at the site.

Rajwinder Kaur, Dalvinder Kaur and Anil Sharma were hurt by the use of water canon and were sent to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6. As many as 27 protestors were arrested and taken to the Raipurani police station.

The JBT (junior basic training) candidates have been protesting against the delay in their appointments, which has been pending for almost three years now. Prem Ahlawat, leader of the eligible teachers union, said, “An affidavit of 16,254 vacancies was submitted by the education department and we demand that all of us get recruited for the same and the rest of the vacancies are filled too.”

As many as 12,731JBT teachers have been left on a waiting list for three years, after the entrance exam results were declared. They were camping in Panchkula’s Sector 5 protest ground for seven months till the elections. The candidates have met with the Chief Minister, Minister of Education and all other officials of the Education Department, who assured them action, but to no avail.

The protestors threatened that these peaceful sit-ins will turn violent if no steps are taken for their appointment.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App