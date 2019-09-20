Jaypee plant in Chandigarh fails to pay fine of Rs 1.46 cr, says not informed in advance

THE JAYPRAKASH Associates Ltd Green-Tech Fuel Processing Plant (Jaypee group plant) at Dadumajra, Sector 25, has failed to pay the fine of Rs 1.46 crore to the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC), citing technical reasons and blaming the committee for not informing the plant management about the fine well in advance.

Advertising

CPCC had slapped a penalty of Rs 1.46 crore against the plant for violating environment rules while processing waste at the garbage processing plant at Dadumajra on September 2. The plant management was given 15 days’ time for paying the fine.

CPCC member secretary T C Nautiyal told Chandigarh Newsline, “Jayprakash Associates Ltd Fuel Processing Plant was scheduled to pay the fine till September 17 but it failed to do so. We received a letter from the plant management stating that the CPCC did not inform them well in advance about the fine. Therefore, they are not bound to pay it. The contents of the letter are being examined. All legal procedures will be adopted for the recovery of fine. The fine was slapped as per the directions of the National Green Tribunal. The matter is under review. The penalty against the plant was imposed at the rate of Rs 75,000 per day from February 20 to September 2.”

Jaypee plant manager N K Vohra could not be contacted despite repeated phone calls and text messages.

Advertising

Sources said the main discrepancy at the plant was found in the installation of air pollution control device system (APCDS) which released the flue gases leading to the emitting of toxic dioxins in the atmosphere. It was a violation of provisions of the Acts related to environmental, air and water prevention and control. “Earlier, notices were issued under Section 33 A of Water (Prevention of the Pollution) Act 1974; Section 31 A of Air (Prevention of the Pollution) Act 1981 and Section 5 of the Environment Protection Act 1986,” a source said.

According to the CPCC, at least 10 notices were issued against the plant for modifying the APCDS but the plant did not modify it.