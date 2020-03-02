Jaypee Group garbage processing unit: Can’t dismantle existing unit without interim arrangement, says UT Adviser

Parida said that in his opinion the Municipal Corporation should run the plant and also look for proper alternatives before dismantling the existing one. (File) Parida said that in his opinion the Municipal Corporation should run the plant and also look for proper alternatives before dismantling the existing one. (File)

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation cannot dismantle the existing processing plant without any interim arrangement, said UT Adviser Manoj Parida to the civic body Sunday. He added, he “cannot let the city stink for a year”.

The adviser told the corporation that a special house meeting will be convened to address the issue and resort to proper alternatives before going ahead with a major decision.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, adviser Manoj Parida said, “I have told them to go to the house and discuss all alternatives, including setting up a new plant or running the existing plant at Jaypee’s risk and cost. However, we cannot dismantle the plant without an interim arrangement, lest we let the city stink for a year.”

Parida said that in his opinion the Municipal Corporation should run the plant and also look for proper alternatives before dismantling the existing one. A general house meeting in this regard will be convened next week.

Last Tuesday, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation had decided to take over the waste processing plant that is being run by Jaypee Group in Dadumajra. It was decided by the general house in its meeting that the agreement with the company will be terminated and until a new company takes charge, the Municipal Corporation will be running the waste plant.

According to the agreement signed between the Jaypee Group and the MC, about 10 acres land was provided to the company for setting up the plant at a nominal lease rent of Rs 1 per square meter per annum for a period of 30 years. However, the company went into a legal battle with the civic body where it demanded a tipping fee.

Meanwhile, the civic body argued that the company was not processing the city’s waste and most of it was going to the dumping ground which was an environmental concern.

On February 12, during the hearing of the case before the National Green Tribunal, it was left to the MC to decide within a month whether it should continue operating with the Jaypee Group.

The house had resolved that a one month notice will be given to Jaypee Group, and the company will be given time to dispose of or remove the old machinery of the mixed waste, or the civic body will dispose of the same.

However, the company will not be allowed to take any machinery of the composting unit, the house had decided. An independent evaluator will calculate the cost of the machines.

It was also decided that an expression of interest will be called for companies that offer latest technologies.

The civic body had discussed that until a new company takes charge, the corporation will have to incur a cost of Rs 60 lakh every month on the plant. The cost will also involve Rs 15 lakh incurred on electricity, Rs 25 lakh on labour and Rs 20 lakh on maintenance.

