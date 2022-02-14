Jatin Salwan’s ‘Phoori’ reflects upon the pain of separation and isolation

Noted Punjabi poet and Chairman of Punjab Kala Parishad, Surjit Patar released Jatin Salwan’s book of Punjabi poetry ‘Phoori’. Patar commended Jatin’s poetry for its simplicity yet rich vocabulary which seemed to be lost in Punjab.

“Another uniqueness of the poetry is the effortless expression of his deep thoughts that carries on from the beginning till the end, and each poem is punctuated with beautiful metaphors from nature and Punjab’s culture and its rich social fabric,” said Patar.

As the title suggests, the word ‘Phoori’ itself has gone out of use and so has the culture of sharing the pain and grief by the community if someone has lost a near or dear one in the family. Salwan recalled that people used to congregate to console the family and show their solidarity with the family in their hour of grief.

The anthology of ‘ghazals’ touches the soul as it reflects upon the pain of separation and isolation and yet the perennial hope that life presents.

A lawyer by profession, Salwan is known in the city for his philanthropy, plantation of thousands of trees, love for nature and animals, and now, for his love for poetry, which he has been writing since his young days, in Punjabi and Hindi with extensive use of Urdu words.

“Life is a great teacher that has left an indelible mark on my life and I continued to scribble them on paper for a long time, and the collection is vast, and it was only on the persuasion of my friends and family that this first collection in Gurmukhi has come about,” said Salwan.

‘Udeek’, a short Punjabi play based on the theme of poems written by Salwan in his Punjabi poetry book was presented by the Narrators Performing Arts Society of India.

The play captured and portrayed the narrative of mature love, romance, a celebration of loss, and how remembrance can be such a joy for the one who is left behind. Balkar Sidhu, a senior Punjabi actor, folk dancer, and President, Punjabi Lekhak Sabha and artist Amy Singh enacted the play.