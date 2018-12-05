Jat stir violence: Punjab and Haryana High Court asks SIT to submit status report

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court on Tuesday directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the cases of 2016 Jat violence to submit a status report before January 15. A similar status report has also been sought from the CBI in the related cases being investigated by it.

While adjourning the case on 2016 Jat quota agitation cases and Murthal gangrape to January 15, the division bench of Chief Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Arun Palli directed the SIT head Amitabh Dhillon to compile information on the progress in the investigation and submit a report.

Dhillon also submitted that the SIT has made some progress since the submission of last status report. Senior Advocate and amicus curiae Anupam Gupta earlier asked the court to direct Dhillon, who was present in the court, to submit a fresh status report on the ongoing investigation in the cases.

The lower courts and state have already been restrained from proceeding with any cancellation reports or applications for withdrawal of the cases registered in 2016 in various districts during the Jat agitation. A total 2105 cases were registered during the Jat agitation. Withdrawal of 137 cases had been recommended by the government in 2017. The government earlier this year decided to apply for withdrawal of 270 more cases.

The SIT headed by Dhillon has been tasked by the HC to carry out investigation in the cases of violence except the Murthal rape case and those referred to the CBI.