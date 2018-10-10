Jat quota stir: Appear before Jha panel on Oct 16, HC tells former Hooda aide Kumar

Punjab and Haryana High Court. (File) Punjab and Haryana High Court. (File)

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Tuesday asked Professor Virender Kumar, who was political adviser to former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, to appear before the Jha Commission – appointed by the Haryana government to inquire into the 2016 Jat violence, on October 16 after the government told the court that a fresh notice would be issued to him in accordance with the law.

Kumar, who was the political adviser to Hooda from 2006 to 2014, in his petition had sought quashing of the Commission’s recent order by which his request for producing witnesses in defence was turned down. Kumar had been served with a notice under the Section 8-B of the Commissions of Inquiry Act in April after some witnesses had made statements against him. An FIR already stands registered against him for alleged sedition and inciting the agitators during the stir for quota by the Jat groups.

