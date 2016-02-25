Jat quota stir: All Shatabdi trains between Delhi, Chandigarh to operate from today

Passengers on a special train from Chandigarh to Anand Vihar in Delhi via Ambala, Saharanpur on Tuesday. Jaipal Singh Passengers on a special train from Chandigarh to Anand Vihar in Delhi via Ambala, Saharanpur on Tuesday. Jaipal Singh

ALL THE Shatabdi trains between New Delhi-Chandigarh and Chandigarh-New Delhi will operate from Thursday, railway officials said.

“The Delhi-Panipat-Ambala route is now open for rail traffic and all the Shatabdis from Chandigarh to Delhi and Delhi to Chandigarh will ply normally,” said Dinesh Kumar, divisional railways manager, Ambala division. On Tuesday, the railways decided to run the Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi (12006) and the Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi (12046) from Saharnapur route only.

According to the railways, no Shatabdis will remain cancelled.

“There could be some delay, but all the trains will ply from Chandigarh,” said Kumar.

On Wednesday evening, the first Shatabdi arrived in Chandigarh from New Delhi after remaining suspended for days owing to the Jat quota agitation. “Everybody is happy that Shatabdis are plying smoothly now,” said Rajendra Arora, a sector 26 resident.

Meanwhile, the bus services from Chandigarh to Delhi witnessed a rush of passengers Wednesday. “There was a huge rush of passengers and all our buses were full,” said general manager of Haryana Roadways in Chandigarh, Satish Singla. “Our services are running normally,” he added.

