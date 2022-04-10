Jat Agitation: Breather for farmer as HC sets aside lower courts’ orders

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has set aside an order of the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC) and Additional Sessions Judge, Rohtak, and allowed the petition of a farm leader, who challenged rejection of application by public prosecutor to permit withdrawal from prosecuting the accused in an FIR registered in a Jat agitation case of 2016.

The order was passed by the Bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur while hearing the petition filed by a farm leader, Ramesh Dalal.

Dalal through his counsel, Senior Advocate Baltej Singh Sidhu, contended that an FIR, dated February 15, 2016, was registered with the Sampla police under Sections 8A of the National Highway Act, 1956, and Sections 283, 341, 147, 149 of the IPC when the agitation, seeking job reservations for the Jat community, was at its peak.

The investigating officer instituted an affirmative report under Section 173 of the Cr.P.C., before the magistrate. However, at the pre-charge stage, the public prosecutor proceeded filed an application seeking permission to withdraw from prosecuting the accused qua the offences constituted in the FIR.

However, the magistrate, through an order on May 22, 2018, declined the application. Dalal then filed an appeal against the magistrate’s order before the Additional Sessions Judge, Rohtak, but the pleas was dismissed on February 3, 2022. Dalal then moved HC challenging both the lower court orders.

Justice Thakur, after hearing the matter, held, “…though there was a stir amongst the Jat community in the Haryana against their under representation in public employment, and…they protested in the streets. However, the protests were called off…though the protesters took to block the highway(s), they did not indulge in vandalizing, and, damaging any public property… Consequently, there was no likelihood of disorder to public order being caused…the Public Prosecutor concerned, did in his application, bear in mind all the relevant circumstances…proceeded to after making an objective analysis…made a lawful

endeavour to terminate the prosecution…against the accused.”

“…when the protest obviously was peaceful…therefore, it was inappropriate for both the learned Courts to conclude that the interest of justice would not be subserved, in case the application is allowed,” said Justice Thakur, while setting aside the orders of the lower courts.