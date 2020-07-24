Jaswinder Kaur bribery case: CBI court initiates proclamation proceedings against accused, directs her to appear on August 29

Inspector Jaswinder Kaur. Inspector Jaswinder Kaur.

Holding that ‘Jaswinder Kaur is intentionally and deliberately absconding and concealing herself’, the special CBI court of Chandigarh on Thursday initiated proclamation proceeding against her. Kaur has been booked by the CBI in a graft case for allegedly demanding Rs 5 lakh bribe for not lodging an FIR of cheating, forgery against one Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Manimajra.

The special CBI judge, Dr Sushil Kumar Garg, stated in the order that “this court is fully satisfied that accused Jaswinder Kaur is intentionally and deliberately absconding and concealing herself with a view to evade her arrest despite having the knowledge of the proceedings against her”.

The court thus while issuing the proclamation warrant against Kaur under section 82 of CrPC, directed her to appear before the court on August 29, 2020 at 11 am. Meanwhile the CBI official has been directed to do the needful for making the publication of proclamation on or before July 27, 2020, and file an affidavit in the court regarding publication of the proclamation.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the CBI court returned the unexecuted non-bailable warrants of accused Jaswinder Kaur, and moved application to initiate proclamation proceedings against Kaur, former SHO Manimajra.

The CBI counsel, Kanwar Pal Singh submitted that the CBI court had issued non-bailable warrants of arrest against Kaur.

However, the warrants could not be executed as the accused could not be traced despite various efforts made by the CBI team.

The team also visited her parental house of Jaswinder Kaur and her husband, but she could not be found, whereas her anticipatory bail applications both at the CBI court and the Punjab and Haryana High Court have also been dismissed.

The CBI thus pleaded for initiating proclamation proceedings against Kaur, which was allowed by the court on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the other accused in the case, Bhagwan Singh filed a bail application in the CBI court, stating that he has been falsely implicated in the case. The court has issued notice to CBI for reply on July 27.

