Jasvir Singh Raja Gill: He gave up the US for Punjab

Hailing from Kurala Kalan village near the Tanda area of Hoshiarpur district, Jasvir Singh Raja Gill is a son of a retired government teacher couple. He went to the US in 1994 after completing his Plus Two and made a life for himself there. But after spending 22 years abroad, he decided to return to Punjab for good in 2016-17 as he wanted to serve his people.

A US citizen, Gill had no political background or experience when he applied for Indian citizenship to contest the assembly elections in Punjab in 2017.

His wife and two children, a son and daughter, continue to live in the US while his retired parents frequently visit them. His family, which owns a big trailer company in the US, also visits him quite often.

After returning to Punjab, Gill launched a transport company here under the name “Hoshiarpur Express Transport Company Limited”. It is due to this bus service that he developed a good rapport with people of the area. Subsequently, Raja decided to join AAP in 2017. The party , which was in search of people with clean image to contest the elections, was quick to welcome him.

Raja contested the 2017 Assembly elections on an AAP ticket but lost to three-time Congress MLA Sangat Singh Gilzian. But in the 2022 Assembly election, he was successsful in defeating Gilzian, then a minister, with a margin of over 5,000 votes.

“I decided to join AAP because the traditional parties were doing no good to the people of the state. I wanted to work for downtrodden and poor. I have been helping the people of my area in every possible way, including getting them appointed schoolteachers in government schools where the children of the poor study, and I want to continue my social work,” says Gill, who is working hard to fill up the teaching vacancies in his constituency.

His constituents say that even before he became an MLA, Gill used to hire teachers for schools so that poor children were not deprived of education.

A day in life: Gill makes it a point to sit in his office at Tanda from 8:00 am to 12:00 noon when he is in the constituency to listen to the grievances of his people.Then he he takes a round of some part of his constituency where development work is underway. He also holds ‘Janta Darbar’ in the villages and towns once or twice a week.

Work accomplished: There are two blocks under his constituency, he is getting all the vacant posts of teachers filled up in block one. But the work is still going on.

Challenges: Gill says his biggest challenge is to provide the basic facilities to every resident of his constituency and to have teachers in every government school.