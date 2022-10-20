Proclaimed offender wanted in drug smuggling, fake currency case arrested

A 66-year-old proclaimed offender (PO), Jarnail Singh alias Jalla of Mukatsar Sahib, serving jail in a seven-year-old case for falsely implicating a man and his employer of opium smuggling and running fake currency racket, was arrested here on Wednesday. Jarnail had provided the opium to be placed in the man’s car, which was recovered from the man, Bhagwan Singh, in June 2017.

Five people including a practising advocate, Jatin Salwan, a retired UT police inspector, Tarsem Singh Rana, and three others including Narender Singh, Navjot Singh and Lovepreet Kaur were arrested in July, 2016. Jarnail was declared a PO in June, 2017.

Bhagwan was an employee with a businessman, Sukhbir Singh Shergill. “The probe revealed that he was falsely implicated. Jarnail was absconding and was arrested Tuesday night,” Inspector Hari Om, in-charge PO and Summon staff, said. Jarnail was sent to judicial custody.

The conspiracy was unearthed when Shergill said there was enmity between him and Gurnihal Singh Pirzada, RK Sangwan, Navjot Singh Dhaliwal, Narender Singh and Jatin Salwan, all co-accused in the case. During the investigation, it came to light that Salwan was providing the information to police through Rana. Salwan disclosed that Narender is also involved in the case, who revealed about the old grudges with Shergill and how they conspired to implicate him in a false case.