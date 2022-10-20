scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Proclaimed offender wanted in drug smuggling, fake currency case arrested

Five people including a practising advocate, Jatin Salwan, a retired Chandigarh police inspector, Tarsem Singh Rana, and three others including Narender Singh, Navjot Singh and Lovepreet Kaur were arrested in July, 2016. Jarnail was declared a PO in June, 2017.

Jarnail Singh, Jarnail Singh arrested, PO arrested, indian expressA 66-year-old proclaimed offender, Jarnail Singh, serving jail in a seven-year-old case was arrested. (File Representational Photo)

A 66-year-old proclaimed offender (PO), Jarnail Singh alias Jalla of Mukatsar Sahib, serving jail in a seven-year-old case for falsely implicating a man and his employer of opium smuggling and running fake currency racket, was arrested here on Wednesday. Jarnail had provided the opium to be placed in the man’s car, which was recovered from the man, Bhagwan Singh, in June 2017.

Five people including a practising advocate, Jatin Salwan, a retired UT police inspector, Tarsem Singh Rana, and three others including Narender Singh, Navjot Singh and Lovepreet Kaur were arrested in July, 2016. Jarnail was declared a PO in June, 2017.

Bhagwan was an employee with a businessman, Sukhbir Singh Shergill. “The probe revealed that he was falsely implicated. Jarnail was absconding and was arrested Tuesday night,” Inspector Hari Om, in-charge PO and Summon staff, said. Jarnail was sent to judicial custody.

More from Chandigarh

The conspiracy was unearthed when Shergill said there was enmity between him and Gurnihal Singh Pirzada, RK Sangwan, Navjot Singh Dhaliwal, Narender Singh and Jatin Salwan, all co-accused in the case. During the investigation, it came to light that Salwan was providing the information to police through Rana. Salwan disclosed that Narender is also involved in the case, who revealed about the old grudges with Shergill and how they conspired to implicate him in a false case.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...Premium
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China borderPremium
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China border
Qatar football World Cup: For many migrant workers, glitter on contract, ...Premium
Qatar football World Cup: For many migrant workers, glitter on contract, ...
Why the Election Commission’s strategy to name and shame voters won’t helpPremium
Why the Election Commission’s strategy to name and shame voters won’t help

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 09:06:20 am
Next Story

BJP leader seeks blessings of Dera chief; video goes viral

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement