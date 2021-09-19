‘Jao Ram…’: spelling error in PR dept tweet stirs political pot in Himachal

Politics isn’t a serious business all the times; it has its light moments as well, like it had on Thursday evening when the Twitterati were introduced to Jao Ram. Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram is all right. But Jao Ram? It’s actually Jai Ram Thakur, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. His name was misspelt in a tweet by the Information and Public Relations Department of his government.

What’s more, it had several likes and at least two replies which pointed out the mistake. The tweet withdrawn Friday night.

Curiously, the tweet came at a time when speculation is rife about a possible change of guard in the state government, especially in the wake of Thakur’s recent visits to Delhi and the BJP changing its chief minister in Gujarat. Both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat go to polls next year. The BJP is known to change its CMs just in the nick of time to duck anti-incumbency.

Political circles in the state were busy with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address during the special Assembly session on Friday to mark the golden jubilee of Himachal Pradesh’s statehood. When pointed out by The Indian Express, the Congress camp split its sides laughing.

“The IPR department knows what is going to happen in the days to come. They can feel the pulse of the people,” said Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri chortling while attending the dinner hosted for the President.

State Congress president Kuldeep Rathor, too, had a loud laugh and said, “Jab woh ja rahe hain, to Jao Ram hi likhange. Isme galat kya hai (When he is going, it is natural to write Jao Ram. What’s wrong in it)?”

However, the BJP didn’t find it funny. Party veteran and former chief minister Shanta Kumar, who skipped the President’s dinner due to ill health, said it was a big mistake while state party president Suresh Kashyap termed it a typing error. Kashyap was quick to scotch the rumour that the incumbent CM was going to be changed. “Aisa kuchh bhi nahin hai (There’s nothing like this),” said Kashyap.

Former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal grasped the seriousness of another aspect of the matter. “Such mistakes should be overlooked and forgiven,” he said in a reference to possible action against IPR staff.

Point taken, politics shouldn’t be serious all the times.