JJP to contest 20 seats in Delhi Vidhan Sabha polls

The Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) will be contesting at least 20 seats in the February 11 Delhi Assembly elections, the party said after its working committee meeting in National Capital Saturday. The meeting, chaired by Dushyant, the Haryana Deputy Chief Minister, however, did not take a call on whether the JJP shall be contesting solo or in alliance with the BJP.

“We have decided to contest on 20 seats in Delhi Vidhan Sabha polls. Party’s founder and senior leader Ajay Chautala will take the final call if JJP will contest the Vidhan Sabha polls in alliance with BJP”, said JJP’s senior leader Dr KC Bangar.

Last year, BJP had entered into a post-poll alliance with JJP in Haryana after the saffron party fell short of the majority mark of 46 by six seats in the 90-member House. JJP had won 10 seats.

Dushyant’s younger brother and party youth wing’s head Digvijay Chautala said, “Five committees have been constituted to formulate further strategy, identifying winnable candidates and also decide the exact number of seats that JJP shall be contesting. The party will contest the Assembly polls for the welfare of poor and downtrodden. Since, Delhi had remained the working ground for Chaudhary Devi Lal, thus JJP, which works on his policies and vision, has decided to contest the Delhi Vidhan Sabha polls”.

Digvijay added, “JJP shall be campaigning in Delhi with Dushyant Chautala as its leader”.

“The five teams constituted today shall be submitting their reports within three days and then final number of seats shall be decided,” Bangar added.

The Election Commission in November last year recognised the JJP as a state party of Haryana after it secured 15.34 per cent votes in the state Assembly polls in October.

The JJP was formed on December 9, 2018 after a split in Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) – the only other recognised state party of Haryana – due to infighting in the Chautala family.

