Jannat Jahan trying to get political mileage by blaming my family, alleges Kalka MLA

BHARATIYA JANATA Party’s MLA from Kalka Latika Sharma on Sunday alleged that Chandigarh BSP councillor Jannat Jahan was dragging her family unnecessarily into the issue “to save her husband and to get political mileage”.

Jannat had alleged sexual harassment by four youths, including Latika Sharma’s son Aditya Sharma and nephew, on Friday.

To counter her allegation, Latika held a press conference on Sunday in which she maintained that Jahan was unnecessarily blaming her and her son to get political mileage and to hog media attention.

“She has concocted the drama to save her husband and is giving political colour to the issue,” said Latika.

Providing details about the incident, the BJP MLA said she had gone to attend a Sufi night on December 24 on the eve of Christmas at Bella Vista hotel along with her son, daughter-in-law and nephew. “I left after having dinner while my family stayed back,” she said, adding that she was informed about the incident on the next day.

Latika said that Chandigarh BJP head Sanjay Tandon invited her for a cup of tea at his residence on Saturday where Jahan and her husband were already present. “Jahan was already present there and levelled allegations that my son assaulted her and showed her revolver,” she said.

When asked why the police were yet to register a case, the MLA told Chandigarh Newsline that they were doing their job. “I cannot blame the police. They are doing their job and investigating the case,” she said.

The Zirakpur-based girl, who was accompanying the youths, on December 25 and had made similar allegations against Jahan’s husband Hafiz Anwar-ul-Haq, was present at the press conference. She alleged that it was a man with goatee (Haq) who was staring at her continuously during the party and molested her. “When everybody was dancing that night, a man with goatee started staring at me. I ignored him many times, but he was constantly staring at me… when I came out of the washroom, he was standing outside and he tried to molest me and passed vulgar comments,” she alleged, adding that when she raised the alarm, Jahan came to the spot and started abusing her.

The girl said Jahan “threatened” her during the party. “She said that she will get her killed,” alleged the girl. “After the incident, I called up the police and informed them about the accident. I told them that the man was drunk and a medical test should be done, but Jahan didn’t allow that.”

Aditya said why CCTV cameras were not installed on the sixth floor of the hotel.

Interestingly, the initial probe by the Panchkula police pointed out that it was Jahan’s husband Hafiz who had initially passed remarks against the girl accompanying the four youths, against whom Jahan made the complaint.

