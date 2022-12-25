scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

On Jan 26, SKM plans tractor rallies, ‘kisan mahapanchayat’

A decision in this regard was taken by SKM leaders during a meeting in Karnal on Saturday.

The SKM leaders also expressed solidarity with the ongoing agitation against a distillery at Ferozepur in Punjab.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions, will take out tractor rallies in all districts and hold a ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ in Haryana’s Jind on January 26.

Several farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, Darshan Pal and Joginder Singh Ugrahan, attended the meeting.

The mahapanchayat of northern states will be held at Jind on January 26, said Pal.

“The meeting unanimously decided to observe the Republic Day and hold tractor rallies and conventions after hoisting the national flag without obstructing official government programmes,” SKM said statement.

The SKM will “expose the conspiracy” of the BJP government to break its unity. Pal said January 26 will be observed as a unity day. The farmers will also submit memorandums to concerned officials in support of their demands on this day.

A ‘kisan rally’ will be held in Delhi in the month of March and its date will be announced on January 26 at Jind, it said.

The SKM, which had spearheaded a protest against the now-repealed three farm laws, had been demanding legal guarantee to minimum support price, withdrawal of cases against farmers, debt waiver, sacking of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri incident, and withdrawal of the Electricity Bill.

First published on: 25-12-2022 at 07:50:51 am
