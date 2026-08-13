Jamtara man arrested for ‘duping’ Chandigarh residents with fake Adani Gas disconnection threats

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A 23-year-old man from Jharkhand’s Jamtara allegedly posed as an Adani Gas representative, contacted customers through WhatsApp messages and calls, claiming their bills were pending or needed updating, and sent them malicious APK files to gain unauthorised access to their mobile phones, Chandigarh Police said.
After obtaining access to the devices, he allegedly carried out unauthorised transactions through debit cards, credit cards and UPI, causing financial losses to victims.
The Chandigarh Police Cyber Crime unit arrested the accused, identified as Bimal Kumar Mandal, alias Vidur, from Jamtara in connection with an FIR registered on June 15. The case has been registered under Sections 318(4), 319(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Cyber Crime police station in Sector 17.
According to police, the case was registered on the basis of a complaint in which the victim was allegedly contacted through WhatsApp and falsely informed that his Adani Gas connection would be disconnected because of non-payment of the previous month’s bill. The victim was allegedly induced to download an APK application, following which his mobile device was compromised. Unauthorised banking transactions were then carried out, resulting in a financial loss of around Rs 6 lakh, police said.
During the investigation, police allegedly found that Mandal was obtaining Adani Gas customer data and malicious APK files from a person through Telegram. He used the customer data to contact Adani Gas consumers through WhatsApp messages and calls, claiming that their bills were pending or that their gas connections needed to be updated, police said.
Police said the accused would then instruct customers to follow certain steps for updating their gas connections and send them malicious APK files. Once the victims installed the files, he allegedly gained unauthorised access to their mobile devices and carried out transactions through debit cards, credit cards and UPI.
The fraudulently obtained money was allegedly transferred to other members of the cyber-fraud network through various bank accounts, wallets and other modes, police said.
A total of 10 mobile phones were recovered from Mandal. Police said the devices contained Adani Gas customer data and APK files and were allegedly used to make calls and send WhatsApp messages to victims.
The investigation has also raised suspicion about the involvement of an insider employee of Adani Gas, who allegedly provided customer data to the accused for targeting victims, police said.
Mandal was sent to judicial custody after completion of five days of police remand. Further investigation is underway to identify and arrest other persons allegedly involved in the cyber-fraud network, a police official said.
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