Jamtara man arrested for ‘duping’ Chandigarh residents with fake Adani Gas disconnection threats

Mandal was sent to judicial custody after completion of five days of police remand. Further investigation is underway to identify and arrest other persons allegedly involved in the cyber-fraud network, a police official said.

A 23-year-old man from Jharkhand’s Jamtara allegedly posed as an Adani Gas representative, contacted customers through WhatsApp messages and calls, claiming their bills were pending or needed updating, and sent them malicious APK files to gain unauthorised access to their mobile phones, Chandigarh Police said.

After obtaining access to the devices, he allegedly carried out unauthorised transactions through debit cards, credit cards and UPI, causing financial losses to victims.

The Chandigarh Police Cyber Crime unit arrested the accused, identified as Bimal Kumar Mandal, alias Vidur, from Jamtara in connection with an FIR registered on June 15. The case has been registered under Sections 318(4), 319(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Cyber Crime police station in Sector 17.