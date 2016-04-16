Jammu resident harassed; truck driver, cleaner rounded up

A Jammu resident was allegedly molested by a truck driver and a cleaner while she was going to the factory of her husband in Industrial Area on Thursday night. Both the persons were rounded up by the police on Friday evening.

The victim in her complaint told the police that she was going to meet her husband in his factory on Thursday night as they had to leave for some work from there. She left home alone as the factory was near. When she was crossing the road, she saw two trucks parked along the road.

The victim alleged that when she was passing by one of the trucks, two men sitting in it came out and started passing lewd comments. When she objected, both of them caught her hand and tried to pull her inside the truck. She resisted their attempts and managed to escape.

The victim told the police that as she got late, her husband also came on the road to look for her and found that the driver and the cleaner were having a heated exchange with her. On this, he reached the spot and raised the alarm.

The accused sat in the truck and tried to escape but the couple blocked their way by parking their two-wheeler in the middle of the road. Seeing trouble, both the driver and conductor, who also happen to be from Jammu region, managed to escape by breaking the windscreen of the truck. In the meantime, the victim’s husband called the police control room. After this, a police team reached the spot and recovered the truck.

Industrial Area police post in-charge Ram Darshan said that they had recovered the truck and and rounded up both the persons. The woman was called to record her statement and action would be taken as per rules.

The woman said that they were residents of Jammu and she had been living at Shahi Majra village for the past three years with her husband. She worked in a saloon while her husband worked in a nut and bolt manufacturing unit in the Industrial Area.

