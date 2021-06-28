Jammu Air Force station attack: Key military, Air Force stations on high alert

A HIGH ALERT has been sounded by the army and air force in key military stations and air force stations across the region following the two blasts which occurred at the Indian Air Force Station at Jammu early Sunday.

Sources in the military intelligence said that out of the two injured air force personnel — a warrant officer and an airman — neither has confirmed the cause of the blast and whether they heard the sound of a drone prior to the explosions.

“The injured personnel have given statements that they came out of the building after hearing a blast and that they sustained splinter injuries after the second blast,” said an officer.

According to IAF sources, the first blast occurred at approximately 1.40 am and the second at 1.46 am at Air force Station Satwari. The blasts reportedly occurred near the helicopter dispersal parking. “One explosive hit a top of a single storey building while the second hit the ground behind the building,” an officer said.

Military officials say initial observations have led to the conclusion that the blasts occurred due to an aerial/drone attack. “The

likely target was a helicopter parked at the dispersal,” the officer said.

The Army’s Western Command, under which Jammu falls, has asked all key military stations to be on a heightened alert. Bomb disposal squads have been stationed at select military stations from where they can be dispatched wherever required if need be.