Jamie Oliver’s Pizzeria opens doors in Chandigarh

It’s that time of the year — time to give in to the temptations, look back and take it easy. And what better way, than with a pizza that’s famous across the world. Step into Jamie Oliver’s Pizzeria, which opened its doors in Chandigarh at Elante Mall. Jasper Reid, MD Jamie Oliver Restaurants, India, here for the launch said that Jamie Oliver’s pizzas are made using traditional slow-proved Neapolitan dough, and feature a range of international toppings. “The pizzas are all about simple and authentic food, prepared with fresh ingredients, bold flavours and plenty of love. We are known the world over to serve fresh and healthy pizzas. Jamie has set an ambitious goal to halve the level of UK childhood obesity by 2030, and improve everyone’s health and happiness through food. And as Jamie says, we’ve got a pizza for every mood and occasion,” said Reid, who has been living in India for more than seven years now.