Jam forces tourists to ditch cars, trek to Manali

Tourists walk along a snow-covered road as vehicles remain stranded amid traffic congestion on the Manali highway for the second consecutive day after heavy snowfall, in Manali on Sunday. (ANI)

Over 800 roads, including three national highways, remained closed for vehicular movement in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday following heavy snowfall even as unprecedented influx of tourists — looking for weekend getaway — led to kilomteres-long traffic bottlenecks, especially on way to Manali. Several tourists parked their vehicles by the roadside and were seek trudging through the snow — many carrying the luggage on their heads.

The meteorological department, meanwhile, predicted that a fresh western disturbance is likely to cause heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of the state from Monday. It issued a yellow warning for the entire state.

Normal life continued to remain disrupted with State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) saying that 835 roads remained blocked by snow. As per SEOC, 282 roads, including NH 3 (Leh-Manali) and NH 505 (Kaza-Gramphu), are blocked in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti; 234 in Shimla; 110 in Mandi; 78 in Chamba; 65, including NH 305 (Sainj-Luhri-Aut) in Kullu; and 41 in Sirmour among others.