Jalandhar youth dies under mysterious circumstances in Canada

A youth from Jalandhar’s Sidhupur village was found dead in Canada’s Calgary Saturday, six days after he went missing from his residence in the North American city.

The deceased has been identified as Jaskaran Josan, 22. He had gone to Canada for higher studies around five to six years ago and became a businessman after securing a Permanent Residency (PR).

His father, Jaswant Singh Josan, is a landlord and also the vice-chairman of the Lohian Khas market committee. Jaskaran was the only son of his parents.

Family sources said Jaskaran’s landlord in Calgary, who is also from Punjab, informed them after he did not return home for a couple of days. The family initially thought that he might have gone on some trip with friends or for business. “We got worried when we could not contact him on his phone and then we asked the landlord to file a police complaint,” said Jaskaran’s cousin Sonu Josan.

The Canadian police traced Jaskaran’s body inside his car in a parking area, based on the location of his phone. The body was found around 15 km from his Calgary residence.

“We have no idea what happened to him and now only a post-mortem report can disclose the cause of his death,” said another cousin.

It has been learnt that two persons recently duped Jaskaran of CA $30,000 and CA $60,000, respectively. “The family is well off and told him not to worry about losing money. We were ready to help him out financially too, but he was not ready to let go,” said a family source.