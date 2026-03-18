Jalandhar writer Jinder wins Sahitya Akademi Award for women-centric literary work ‘Safety Kit’

Born on February 2, 1954, in Ladhran village of Jalandhar district, Jinder is a retiree from Punjab transport department but his heart was always into writing.

Jalandhar-based writer Harjinder Pal, who goes by the pen name Jinder, 72, has won the country’s highest literary honour, Sahitya Akademi award, in the Punjabi category for his women-centric short-story collection “Safety Kit”.

Born on February 2, 1954, in Ladhran village of Jalandhar district, Jinder is a retiree from Punjab transport department but his heart was always into writing. Writing for over decades now, Jinder has seven short-story collections to his credit along with several other books, with the main focus on subjects including the Partition 1947, mythology and man-woman companionship.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Jinder said that “Safety Kit”, published in 2023 by Delhi-based Navyug Publishers, has ten stories of which seven are based on women’s psyche and issues in their lives. He is a postgraduate in English from DAV College, Jalandhar.