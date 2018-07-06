Jalandhar: Woman drug peddler arrested

Kamaljit and her son, Gurmukh, from Ganna village were involved in drug trafficking and were supplying huge quantity of drugs. (Representational Image) Kamaljit and her son, Gurmukh, from Ganna village were involved in drug trafficking and were supplying huge quantity of drugs. (Representational Image)

The Jalandhar (Rural) Police Thursday arrested a woman with 400 gm of heroin and Rs 8 lakh in cash. She was arrested from a village near Bhogpur when she had allegedly gone to deliver a consignment.

SSP, Jalandhar Rural, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the woman identified as Kamaljit Kaur of Ganna village in Jalandhar.

He said that the police had got a tip off that Kamaljit and her son, Gurmukh, from Ganna village were involved in drug trafficking and were supplying huge quantity of drugs in the area. Bhullar said that Kamaljhit’s husband, Karnail, was also a part of a notorious drug racket despite the fact that police had already registered cases against Gurmukh and Karnail.

Earlier on July 1, police had registered a case against Kamaljit (39) and even raided their place but she had managed to flee on a motorcycle along with her husband by throwing a polybag behind — the search of which had led to recovery of 400 gm heroin and Rs 2 lakh cash.

Subsequently, based on secret information, police Thursday arrested Kamaljit near Bhogpur on July 5 and recovered Rs 6 lakh cash more from her.

SSP said that son of the woman was absconding but police was raiding several places to catch him.

A case against Gurmukh has also been registered under the NDPS Act at Nurmahal. Likewise, he said that Karnail Singh, the husband of Kamaljit Kaur, was also booked by Nurmahal police after 65 kg of poppy husk was recovered from him. Bhullar said further probe was on. ens

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App