Traffic diversions in Jalandhar for Bharat Jodo Yatra: check guidelines

The Jalandhar Rural police and police Commissionerate issued traffic guidelines for January 14 and 15 in view of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra, which will follow the NH-1 route, will enter Jalandhar from Ludhian on Saturday.

Here are the guidelines:

*Heavy vehicles from Jalandhar to Ludhiana will be diverted from Phagwara via a bypass to Banga, Nawan Shahr road. Similarly, the traffic from Ludhiana to Jalandhar will be diverted via Sidhwan Bet, Mehtpur, and Nakodar.

*For light vehicles going to Ludhiana, the route would be Jalandhar-Phagwara, Gorayan, Phillaur and Ludhiana from Konica Resort.

*The traffic from Ludhiana-Phagwara to Hoshiarpur will be diverted to Hoshiarpur via Mehtiana from Phagwara.

*Vehicles going from Ludhiana-Phagwara to Amritsar will follow Phagwara to Mehtiana, Adampur, Bhogpur to Tanda, and Sri Hargobindpur route.

*Heavy vehicles coming from Ludhiana to Jalandhar, Kapurthala will reach Jalandhar, Kapurthala via Nakodar from Phillaur. Similarly, the traffic from Ludhiana-Phagwara to Jalandhar and Kapurthala will reach Jalandhar via the 66-foot road from Jandiala to Jamsher via Satnampura from Phagwara Sugar Mill Chowk.

*Traffic going from Jalandhar to Phagwara will reach Phagwara via 66 feet road from Jalandhar to Jamsher, Jandiala to Satnampura. Similarly, the traffic coming from Hoshiarpur to Jalandhar will reach Jalandhar via Adampur to Jandusingha, Lama Pind Chowk to Y Point Bhagat Singh Colony-Maksoodan Chowk to Workshop Chowk.

*Traffic going from Jalandhar to Pathankot will divert to Kartarpur and follow Beas, Batala via Gurdaspur via Pathankot Chowk flyover.

The Commissionerate police have appealed to the people to follow the guidelines.

Helpline numbers: 0181-2227296 and 9876300923.