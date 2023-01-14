scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Traffic diversions in Jalandhar for Bharat Jodo Yatra: check guidelines

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Jalandhar from Ludhiana on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Ladhowal Toll Plaza in Ludhiana on Saturday morning. (Express Photos by Gurmeet Singh)
Listen to this article
Traffic diversions in Jalandhar for Bharat Jodo Yatra: check guidelines
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Jalandhar Rural police and police Commissionerate issued traffic guidelines  for January 14 and 15 in view of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra, which will follow the NH-1 route, will enter Jalandhar from Ludhian on Saturday.

Here are the guidelines: 

*Heavy vehicles from Jalandhar to Ludhiana will be diverted from Phagwara via a bypass to Banga, Nawan Shahr road. Similarly, the traffic from Ludhiana to Jalandhar will be diverted via  Sidhwan Bet, Mehtpur, and Nakodar.

*For light vehicles going to Ludhiana, the route would be Jalandhar-Phagwara, Gorayan, Phillaur and Ludhiana from Konica Resort.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
Delhi Confidential: Invite To Finish
More pilgrims than infra, waste disposal lacking: NGT panel on key pilgri...
More pilgrims than infra, waste disposal lacking: NGT panel on key pilgri...
Noida firm linked to Uzbek syrup deaths under scan over missing key suppl...
Noida firm linked to Uzbek syrup deaths under scan over missing key suppl...
Joshimath built and built amid alerts: ISRO maps 5-cm dip in just 12 days
Joshimath built and built amid alerts: ISRO maps 5-cm dip in just 12 days

*The traffic from Ludhiana-Phagwara to Hoshiarpur will be diverted to Hoshiarpur via Mehtiana from Phagwara.

*Vehicles going from Ludhiana-Phagwara to Amritsar will follow Phagwara to Mehtiana, Adampur, Bhogpur to Tanda, and Sri Hargobindpur route.

*Heavy vehicles coming from Ludhiana to Jalandhar, Kapurthala will reach Jalandhar, Kapurthala via Nakodar from Phillaur. Similarly, the traffic from Ludhiana-Phagwara to Jalandhar and Kapurthala will reach Jalandhar via the 66-foot road from Jandiala to Jamsher via Satnampura from Phagwara Sugar Mill Chowk.

*Traffic going from Jalandhar to Phagwara will reach Phagwara via 66 feet road from Jalandhar to Jamsher, Jandiala to Satnampura.  Similarly, the traffic coming from Hoshiarpur to Jalandhar will reach Jalandhar via Adampur to Jandusingha, Lama Pind Chowk to Y Point Bhagat Singh Colony-Maksoodan Chowk to Workshop Chowk.

Advertisement

*Traffic going from Jalandhar to Pathankot will divert to Kartarpur and follow Beas, Batala via Gurdaspur via Pathankot Chowk flyover.

The Commissionerate police have appealed to the people to follow the guidelines.

More from Chandigarh

Helpline numbers: 0181-2227296 and 9876300923.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-01-2023 at 09:43 IST
Next Story

Waltair Veerayya box office collection Day 1: Chiranjeevi film registers double-digit opening, sustains competition from Veera Simha Reddy

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close