PM Modi in Jalandhar today: Here’s the list of traffic route diversions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,470 crore in Jalandhar on Friday. (File Photo)

A traffic advisory has been issued in Jalandhar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Friday, with the police announcing diversions for heavy vehicles, buses, and city traffic to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

Here are the traffic diversions that will be in force during PM Modi’s visit to the Jalandhar Cantonment railway station:

Heavy vehicle diversions

Heavy vehicles, including containers, trucks and tippers (sand and gravel carriers), travelling through Jalandhar have been diverted as follows:

Ludhiana-Amritsar traffic: Vehicles coming from Ludhiana towards Sri Amritsar Sahib will be diverted via Phagwara, Satnampura, Jandiala, Nakodar, Kapurthala and Subhanpur.

Ludhiana-Hoshiarpur/Pathankot traffic: Vehicles will be diverted from Chandigarh Bypass near Konika Resort through Mehtiana, Hoshiarpur and Dasuya towards Pathankot.