PM Modi in Jalandhar today: Here’s the list of traffic route diversions

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A traffic advisory has been issued in Jalandhar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Friday, with the police announcing diversions for heavy vehicles, buses, and city traffic to ensure smooth vehicular movement.
Here are the traffic diversions that will be in force during PM Modi’s visit to the Jalandhar Cantonment railway station:
Heavy vehicles, including containers, trucks and tippers (sand and gravel carriers), travelling through Jalandhar have been diverted as follows:
Ludhiana-Amritsar traffic: Vehicles coming from Ludhiana towards Sri Amritsar Sahib will be diverted via Phagwara, Satnampura, Jandiala, Nakodar, Kapurthala and Subhanpur.
Ludhiana-Hoshiarpur/Pathankot traffic: Vehicles will be diverted from Chandigarh Bypass near Konika Resort through Mehtiana, Hoshiarpur and Dasuya towards Pathankot.
Moga-Pathankot traffic: Vehicles will move via Nakodar, Kapurthala, Subhanpur, Nadala and Tanda before proceeding towards Pathankot.
Jalandhar-Amritsar: Buses will have to move via Kapurthala and Subhanpur before proceeding towards Sri Amritsar Sahib.
Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur: Buses will have to travel via Nakodar Chowk, Kapurthala Chowk, Verka Milk Plant, Pathankot Chowk, Kishangarh and Adampur.
Jalandhar–Ludhiana: Buses will have to move via Samra Chowk, 66-Foot Road, Jamsher, GNA Chowk, Haveli and Phagwara.
Pathankot–Jalandhar: Buses will have to ply via Pathankot Chowk, Maksudan Chowk, Workshop Chowk, Kapurthala Chowk and Nakodar Chowk before reaching the Jalandhar Bus Stand.
Traffic movement within Jalandhar city will be regulated at 31 key locations, with diversions at the following points:
The police have appealed to residents to avoid unnecessary travel on the affected routes during the Prime Minister’s visit, plan their journeys in advance, use the designated diversion routes and cooperate with traffic police personnel deployed across the city. Commuters have also been advised to follow traffic updates and instructions issued by the Jalandhar Traffic Police throughout the day.
The advisory has been issued under the directions of Police Commissioner Satinder Singh, with traffic arrangements being supervised by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Traffic Gurbaj Singh and Assistant Commissioner of Police Traffic Aje Singh.
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