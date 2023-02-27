Jalandhar: Tension after incident of sacrilege, 1 arrested

Tension spread in Jalandhar after alleged incident of sacrilege of Sri Gutka Sahib took place on Sunday.

Police said that a man reportedly came out of the gurdwara located in Beant Nagar of Ramamandi in the early hours of Sunday with the Gutka Sahib (Sikh religious scripture) in his hands. He then sat outside for sometime and then started tearing and throwing the sheets of the holy book on the street.

Police added that when resident tried to stop him he started fleeing. According to eyewitnesses, the residents caught the man, tied him to a pole and beat him up.

ACP (Central Jalandhar) Nirmal Singh said that the accused, identified as Varinder Singh alias Bablu of Guru Nanak Pura locality, has been arrested. “He is in his 40s and we have also registered an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC. It seems that the accused was mentally disturbed and we will take him

for medical examination,” the ACP said. He added that it seems the accused picked up the Gutka Sahib from some other gurdwara.