Jalandhar starts pilot project to provide jabs at affordable rates

The Jalandhar district administration, in a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state, on Saturday started a pilot project to provide Covid vaccination facilities to citizens at affordable prices.

Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar, Ghanshyam Thori, said that the district relief society has procured 1000 doses of Covaxin, which were being administered at three-session sites — HMV, KMV, and Lyallpur Khalsa College.

Anyone above the age of 18 can book a vaccination slot by visiting the booking link http://www.citywoofer.com/event/vaccination-drive.

He said that no spot registration and payment will be accepted.

He also mentioned that the administration — through the district relief society — is providing vaccines at a price that is less than half the amount being charged in private hospitals for the same jab.

Vaccination would be provided at Rs 500 plus taxes at the three-session sites in the city and the registered beneficiaries could visit the concerned sites between 10 am to 2 pm daily.

All citizens must carry their Aadhaar Card, confirmation booking slips, and other necessary documents with them when they visit any of the three-session sites for jab. The registrations are non-transferable and cannot be changed once booked.