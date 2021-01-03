Punjab: Six-year-old ‘raped and killed’ by distant relative

A case was registered under Kasba Police Station under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage). A probe was on, police said.

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and then killed by a 25-year-old man, who was a distant relative of the family of the deceased. The incident happened at a villlage under Patara police station of Jalandhar rural police.

On Saturday, sources said, the accused took the girl along with him on the pretext of getting some sweets for her and then he raped and strangled her. Her family lodged a police complaint on Saturday evening when they could not find her.

Police recovered the body from the village fields on Sunday.

The accused was at large. A case of rape was registered against him.

Both the victim’s family and accused are migrants.