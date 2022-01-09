Jalandhar’s ruckus a minor difference within party, will be sorted out: AAP’s Raghav Chadha

AAP’s Punjab co-in-charge Raghav Chadha on Saturday dismissed “absurd allegations” that his party was distributing tickets for money for the forthcoming Punjab polls and stated that all minor differences that have cropped up in the party will be sorted out soon.

Chadha’s statement on ticket distribution came a day after a ruckus broke out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha’s press conference in Jalandhar. AAP workers were seen pushing and beating each other at the Jalandhar Press Club.

There were reports of fistfights among workers and protesters over ticket distribution. Later black flags were shown to Chadha.

On Friday, dismissing allegations of taking money for tickets in the forthcoming elections, Chadha, who is an MLA from Delhi, said that there was no amount of money which could purchase him, the AAP or its national convenor, Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal. Addressing a press conference, he said that there are always some differences that can be ironed out by sitting down and talking.

As per sources, Friday’s ruckus took place when Chadha was to induct Congress leader, Dinesh Dhall, into the party. Former AAP district chief Shiv Dyal Mali and supporters of Dr Sanjeev Sharma, two ticket aspirants from Jalandhar, reached the venue of Chadha’s press conference and started raising slogans against AAP and Chadha.

“Have you ever seen anyone fighting for BJPs ticket? I do not want to say anything about any party but have you seen anyone fighting in any other party for a ticket from a particular constituency. Competition over tickets happens in only that party which is going to form the next government and the party which has a wave going for it,” Chadha said on Saturday.

The AAP leader also trashed allegations of exchange of money for tickets. “These are absurd allegations. There is no amount or person who can buy Raghav Chadha, the AAP, or Arvind Kejriwal. I want to say this very clearly to my opponents,” said Chadha.