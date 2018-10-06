Jalandhar: Rs 7 crore fraud, SBI official surrenders

Sukhwinder was her partner in Ikaum Impex and had committed Rs 7 crore fraud by forging documents in connivance with bank officials and all the deals Sukhwinder was her partner in Ikaum Impex and had committed Rs 7 crore fraud by forging documents in connivance with bank officials and all the deals

A RS 7 crore bank fraud case in which four senior officers of State Bank of India (SBI) are booked, AGM, Garima Parihar, one of the four SBI officials, surrendered before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate on Friday. She appeared in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Ajit Pal Singh along with her counsel. She was sent to judicial custody.

She took this step to avoid the proclamation proceedings as the bail application of all the four officials was rejected first by Punjab and Haryana High Court and then by Supreme Court of India. CJM Kapurthala had ordered SBI officials including three AGMs Vipin Negi, Aditi Walia, Garima Parihar and Branch manager Dharminder Tiwari to appear in the court on October 10 or face the proclamation offender (PO) proceedings. None of the remaining SBI officials had appeared in the court till date.

Sonia Bawa of Ikaum Impex, the main complainant, said there are around a dozen accused and the main accused Sukhwinder Singh, his wife, father and brother-in-law, are settled abroad.

Sukhwinder was her partner in Ikaum Impex and had committed Rs 7 crore fraud by forging documents in connivance with bank officials and all the deals, which should have done under her and her partner’s signature jointly as per partnership deed, were signed solely by Sukhwinder Singh.

This case was investigated by the Mohali Crime Branch under the supervision of ADGP level officer and the police had found these bank officials in their investigation.

