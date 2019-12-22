Protest against CAA, NRC by Youth Congress in Jalandhar

Protest at Jantar Mantar against CAB in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo: Anil Sharma) Protest at Jantar Mantar against CAB in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo: Anil Sharma)

Youth Congress workers Saturday organised a protest against the new citizenship law and proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah outside Jalandhar DC’s office Jalandhar. Protesters, led by district youth Congress president Angad Dutta, also raised slogans against PM and Shah.

Dutta said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is violative of the basic structure of the Constitution. “Religion cannot be a basis for allowing a person to settle in our country. Indian Muslims are constantly made to prove their allegiance and this will only make things worse. The CAA and NRC will destroy the country,” Dutta said.

