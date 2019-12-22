Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

Protest against CAA, NRC by Youth Congress in Jalandhar

They burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah outside Jalandhar DC’s office Jalandhar.

By: Express News Service | Jalandhar | Published: December 22, 2019 3:49:48 am
Delhi internet suspension, delhi CAA protest, citizenship amendment protest, delhi protest, indian express Protest at Jantar Mantar against CAB in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo: Anil Sharma)

Youth Congress workers Saturday organised a protest against the new citizenship law and proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah outside Jalandhar DC’s office Jalandhar. Protesters, led by district youth Congress president Angad Dutta, also raised slogans against PM and Shah.

Dutta said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is violative of the basic structure of the Constitution. “Religion cannot be a basis for allowing a person to settle in our country. Indian Muslims are constantly made to prove their allegiance and this will only make things worse. The CAA and NRC will destroy the country,” Dutta said.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 27: Latest News

Advertisement