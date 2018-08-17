Follow Us:
Thursday, August 16, 2018
Jalandhar: NGT orders probe into felling of trees along Bist-Doaba Canal

The tribunal also ordered that the entire value of the forest produce realised from sale of 24,777 trees may be recovered from the agency concerned that is Irrigation Department of Punjab.

Written by Anju Agnihotri Chaba | Jalandhar | Published: August 17, 2018 1:05:27 am
Taking a serious view of the felling of 24,777 trees along the Bist-Doaba Canal (BCD), the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday said the trees had been felled in violation of the provisions of the Forest (Conservation) Act 1980 and directed the Punjab government that entire case may be investigated thoroughly by an officer not below the rank of additional chief secretary to fix the responsibility and to take strict action.

The tribunal also ordered that the entire value of the forest produce realised from sale of 24,777 trees may be recovered from the agency concerned that is Irrigation Department of Punjab.

The NGT also directed for compensatory afforestation over equivalent area on non-forest land.

The previous SAD-BJP government had initiated a project of upgrading Bist Doaba Canal by making concrete lining on both the sides of canal for which thousands of trees were axed on both sides of the canal, which passes through Ropar, Nanwahshar, Hoshipaur and Jalandhar districts.

The complainant in the case, Nishant Kumar Alag, had submitted that along the BCD, trees were being felled over around 107.25 hectares of forest land along this canal and its distributaries in Nawanshehar and Jalandar districts in violation of the Forests (Conservation) Act, 1980.

