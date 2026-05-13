Jalandhar: Missing girl’s kin beat up man, couple gets married later

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A sequence of events unfolded in Jalandhar’s Basti Nau area after the family of a missing girl allegedly thrashed a man over a suspected affair, on Wednesday — only for the matter to end with the couple getting married later in the day.
Police said the girl was missing from her home for the past three days. Her family suspected that the girl was with the man and they allegedly called him to Basti Nau on the pretext of a conversation.
As soon as the man arrived, the family members and some locals reportedly tied him to a pole and assaulted him publicly, police said.
Soon after, the residents and police intervened after receiving information about the commotion.
Police took the man to Police Division No 5 station, where they were informed that the girl was staying with him. During questioning, the man told police that they were in a consensual relationship.
Later, the girl also informed police that the man and her were adults, and wanted to marry each other. Both were above the legal age for marriage in India, police said.
Shiv Sena Samajwadi Punjab president Narinder Thapar also briefly intervened in the matter and helped convince the families to settle the dispute.
Eventually, both the families agreed to the relationship, and the couple got married near the premises of Police Division No 5 station.
Family members, including the girl’s mother and aunt, accepted the marriage and blessed the newlyweds.
Additional SHO Jasvir Singh said police had received information about an assault in Basti Nau, but later found the matter to be related to an affair.
He confirmed that the boy and girl were adults, and the families had mutually agreed to the marriage.
Written statements were also submitted to police stating that neither side wanted further legal action.
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