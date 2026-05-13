Jalandhar: Missing girl’s kin beat up man, couple gets married later

The family of the missing girl allegedly thrashed a man over a suspected affair. (Representative image generated using Google Gemini)

A sequence of events unfolded in Jalandhar’s Basti Nau area after the family of a missing girl allegedly thrashed a man over a suspected affair, on Wednesday — only for the matter to end with the couple getting married later in the day.

Police said the girl was missing from her home for the past three days. Her family suspected that the girl was with the man and they allegedly called him to Basti Nau on the pretext of a conversation.

As soon as the man arrived, the family members and some locals reportedly tied him to a pole and assaulted him publicly, police said.