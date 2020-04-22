Jalandhar Mayor’s PSO among state’s 10 fresh cases, Punjab tally now 256

Workers of Department of Health taking door to door survey of the residents after Covid19 case rise in Chandigarh on Sunday. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh Workers of Department of Health taking door to door survey of the residents after Covid19 case rise in Chandigarh on Sunday. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh

Ten new positive cases of novel coronavirus were reported from Punjab in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 256 on Tuesday. Out of these, five tested positive in Jalandhar, including the personal security officer of Jalandhar Mayor Jagdish Raja.

The other five cases are from Rajpura in Patiala district and are the contacts of a woman of who tested positive for novel coronavirus earlier.

Jalandhar

Among the five who tested positive in the district on Tuesday are contacts of three who had tested positive earlier. District administration says that so far it has traced 561 contacts of the infected persons in Jalandhar. There are total 53 coronavirus cases in the district so far.

On Tuesday, two women – mother (55) and daughter (20) – from Neela Mahal area tested positive. The 55-year-old’s son had tested positive a few days back.

A 45-year-old resident of Central Town, who is the PSO of the city mayor and was in touch with a COVID-19 patient from Mitha Bazaar area, has also tested positive.

The other two, aged 42 and 52, are contacts of a vernacular newspaper employee who resided in Raja Garden and had tested positive.

In Jalandhar, total of 10 employees of this local vernacular media house have tested positive so far. Also, two private hospitals in Jalandhar’s Santokhpura and Pathankot bypass localities were sealed due to earlier visits by infected persons, and several staff memers quarantined.

Patiala

According to Patiala Civil Surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra, the five persons who tested positive included an infected woman’s daughter-in-law (38) and four other acquaintances of her family members. These four include an Assistant Sub Inspector (50) and three men aged 30, 34 and 38. “We have sent 70 more samples for testing and some area in Rajpura has been declared as containment zone,” said Dr Malhotra.

11 recoveries in 24 hours

Punjab has so far reported 16 deaths due to COVID 19. There are currently 186 active cases of novel coronavirus. Results of 335 samples are awaited.

11 patients recovered on Tuesday, taking the number of total recovered patients to 49 in the state. Six persons recovered from Mohali, two from Jalandhar and one each from Kapurthala, Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib.

As many as 6,769, out of 7,355 suspected cases whose samples were sent for testing, have so far tested negative.

Positive cases of coronavirus cases in the state have been reported from 19 of the 22 districts in the state. There is no coronavirus positive case in the districts of Bathinda, Fazilka and Tarn Taran so far. Maximum positive cases have been reported from Mohali district (62), followed by Jalandhar (53) and Patiala (31).

Maximum COVID 19 deaths have been reported from Ludhiana (four deaths) so far, followed by two deaths each in Mohali, Jalandhar and Amritsar, and one each in Pathankot, Nawanshahr, Hoshiarpur, Ropar, Barnala and Gurdaspur.

NRI commits suicide

A 72-year-old man from Kaki Pind (village) in Jalandhar committed suicide allegedly due to “delay in his return to the UK”. The deceased Amarjit Singh hanged himself. He along with his 68-year-old wife Balbir Kaur had come to Punjab on February 25 and they were supposed to return on March 27. His family told the police that he was “upset due to the delay in his return”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd